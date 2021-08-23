From Sara Ali Khan to Jahnvi Kapoor: Star kids show us to amp up your street fashion by being comfy and chic

Gen-Zs and millennials are always reinventing their fashion choices. But when it comes to star kids, they quickly become trendsetters. From ethnic attires to western outfits they manage to pull everything off gracefully and stylishly. But we often see them on the streets going about their everyday lives and are frequently snapped by the paparazzi. With their sleek fashion choices, they always manage to get our undivided attention. And we find ourselves desperately taking notes.





Bollywood star kids have shown us to put our best foot forward even if we are going to the gym or doing our daily activities. And giving priority to comfort is on top of the list. Take a look at these kids who slayed street fashion with their snuggly and pleasant choices.





Ananya Panday





Comfort dressing is already the rage and Ananya Panday is its flagbearer. The Khaali Peeli star infallibly manages to look her best even when she is in athleisure. Gen Zs love to wear baggy graphic tees and Ananya is a leading example of that. With an oversized tee and distressed, high-waist white shorts she managed to look just right. The twins from The Shining printed on her tee were definitely the show-stealer.





Alaya F





Alaya F has chicness in her blood. Every time she steps out, she grabs our eyeballs. The Jawaani Jaaneman debutante gave a glimpse of her flattering wardrobe in a skimpy body-hugging floral crop top with puffed sleeves. She paired it with high-waisted white denim and kicks by Fila. With a low ponytail, she kept the millennial vibe intact.





Jahnvi Kapoor

Jahnvi has been swooning us on her Instagram. She knows how to keep things comfortable and simple. Open hair, sunshine and the sea, isn't it the perfect combination? For a day on the beach, she wore a pink spaghetti top with taffy joggers. Teaming up with her favourite sneakers she keeps it her casual best.





Shanaya Kapoor





Shanaya's uber cool and risqué outfits flood her Instagram. She is not someone to shy away from showing a little bit of skin. The Gen-Z fashionista recently sported an all-blue outfit - a tiny crop-top and baggy blue jeans. The crop-top had tie-up details at the back and was ruched at the front. She looked glamorous in this street-style vibe with her matching sneakers.





Sara Ali Khan





Sara never fails to impress the fashion police. For a day out, the Coolie No 1 star picked out a white hooded jacket with black stripes and a zipper. She teamed up with mini shorts that had hues of black and grey and black and white sneakers. Adding an edge to the look was her cute white headband.





Whose look is your favourite? Tell us in the comments below.





