Sara Ali Khan to Janhvi Kapoor: 3 Times the star kids SPARKLED in party ready glittery dresses

Celebrities’ lives are filled with parties all day, every day. Their glorious lives demand feisty clothing that ups their party spirit and wild child moods. While sequined outfits are all the rage this season, the stars continue to embrace the glittery sparkles in different silhouettes turning on up the festive mode. While glittery lehengas and sequin sarees are all things love, let's take inspiration from these star kids to rock sensuous modern mini-dresses that's perfect for parties or clubbing.

Sara Ali Khan

For The Big Picture reality show hosted by actor Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan recently sparkled in black zebra pattern mini dress from Retrofete. Her simple dress bore crystal studded sparkles in the zebra stripes that hugged her body in all the right places. Her noodle strap sleeve and cowl neck added oomph to her sultry look. Sara teamed the dashing look with silver strappy heels and ditched all accessories letting her sparkles to the magic! Chic makeup featuring mauve glossy lips, falsies and matte skin rounded off her look.

Janhvi Kapoor

For the same show, Janhvi Kapor accompanied Sara in sparkly peach hued dress acing the silver glimmer game in her Nadine Merabi mini dress. Her gorgeous party-ready number was dosed in sequins and featured a wrap style bodice with plunging neckline and a form-fitted mini skirt. The flowy sheer balloon sleeves took her fashion game a notch higher. Janhvi looked absolutely stunning and her glam makeover just made it even better.

Ananaya Panday

Bling is a way of life and Ananaya Panday sure knows to slay the day in it! With millennial approved fashion choices Annie’s fashion game is all things chic, trendy and fabulous. Her lovely white sequin dress that she paired with fringed sandals is a winning choice to steal eyes. Her mini dress featured a V neckline and diagonal ruffle attachment that reflected the sassy touch of her flirty dress. The SOTY 2 star rocked the look with subtle glam makeup and a side parted hairdo featuring soft curls.

