Sara Ali Khan to Janhvi Kapoor: 3 Times white salwar became star kids’ go to piece

White salwars are a classic piece that goes well for all occasions and stands out with its minimal charms. White being the colour of peace and tranquillity is always adored for its simplicity and bright vibes it sends. Be it Haldi ceremony, vacation or running simple errands in the city, white salwars are always for the win. The star kids seem to love white salwar and have sported them on multiple occasions. The visual elegance and mild joy of the simple suits are something we all can recreate with our own style tweak. Here are 3 times the stars showed us how to slay in white salwars.

Sara Ali Khan

The Coolie No 1 actress loves the colour white and has donned a white salwar of all kinds multiple times. She isn’t the one to hesitate to repeat her outfit and we are sure you’ll find her picking white salwars over and over again. One of our favourites from her collection is this grand number that bore vibrant pink, yellow and orange striped design on the collars and sleeve borders. She teamed it up with bright orange juttis and rounded off with minimal makeup and loose hair.

Janhvi Kapoor

Looking like an Indian Barbie doll, Janhvi Kapoor aced the airport-style in ethnic white salwar suit. Her all-white look consisted of a laser-cut floral embroidered white kurta, multi-tiered flared pants and a matching white dupatta. Her full sleeve also featured a sheer ruffle detail towards the hemline. Janhvi styled up her look with a funky beige hued bag and completed her look with Kolhapuri sandals.

Alia Bhatt

There ain’t a style that Alia Bhatt can’t rock. She turned heads at the airport effortlessly looking chic in her white salwar set at the airport. Her sheer long kurta bore lace detailing and a diagonal embroidery pattern. She wore a plain white dupatta with lace buttis adding to its beauty. While silver earrings and sparkly beige belles complimented her all white look, the diva contrasted it with her red Gucci bag. Minimal makeup with tiny bindi and middle-parted hairdo completed her breezy look.

Which diva’s white salwar style do you like better?

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Tara Sutaria shows how to take a trip from being a boss babe to a party girl in three WOW outfits: Yay or Nay?