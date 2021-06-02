Sara Ali Khan to Janhvi Kapoor: 3 Types of satin dresses that can create an ALLURING impact

Satin is regarded as the rich man’s textile as its luxe sheen and soft touch has impressed women worldwide. Check out 3 types of satin dresses that we wish we had.

There is something about satin that’s so alluring and enchanting. Some say it’s the elegance of the fabric, while some credit the flowy nature of it. Originated in China over two thousand years ago, the fabric still represents class and luxury majorly due to its expensive manufacturing process. Nevertheless, satin is a favourite among all women as it shows off natural curves and effortlessly upholds feminine beauty. No matter what the silhouette is, if satin is the fabric then it’s going to steal the show. With its minimal glory satin can be a winning choice for all occasions and can never go overboard. Here are 3 types of satin dresses to take inspiration from for your next date night or party.

Asymmetric satin midi dress

Janhvi Kapoor’s blue ruffle one-shoulder satin dress is a daring number with asymmetric details. With an edgy sophistication and much-needed drama, her solid-hued offbeat outfit is a vision to behold. Her simple outfit was a statement-making piece thanks to the ruffled hemline, cut-out details and asymmetric silhouette. The star styled her blue playful dress with a mix of evil-eye bracelet, hoop earrings and other chunky gold rings. She signed off the luxe satin look with a pair of pale pink tie-up sandals which featured feather details.

Printed satin dress

Sara Ali Khan surely knows to turn heads her way and her stunning appearance in the Kids Choice Awards a few years back is the proof. She picked a floral vibrant satin dress by designer duo Gauri and Nainika which featured a high neck, ruffled hemline and a long train at the back. A pair of black strappy heels and a sleek ponytail rounded off her red carpet satin look.

Cowl neck satin slit dress

A picture that reminds us of the cloudless beauty of the sky or calm waves of the ocean is Ananya Panday’s satin sky blue dress. Her sensuous dress hugs her body in all right places accentuating her figure well giving it a flirty touch. Ananya looked super cute and comfy chilling in her luxe satin dress and the cowl neck, front slit and spaghetti strap gave it a cosy vacation vibe. Messy hair, glossy lips and well-contoured cheekbones complimented her ultra-glam style.

Which of the three satin dresses would you pick for your next date night? Tell us in the comments below.

