Sara Ali Khan to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Celeb inspired ways to get ready for a Christmas party

Christmas is the time where there is a party in every other home in the street. It’s the time of togetherness and also the best time to bring out the inner fashionista in you. As the little black dress has become quite mainstream, shimmer and glam is the season’s trend, so you can look vibrant and picture perfect for your Christmas party. If you are wondering what would be the perfect outfit to slay, take inspiration from these Bollywood divas’ styles.

Kriti Sanon

The Mimi star’s shimmery pink bodycon number brings out the party animal in you. Her stunning mini dress by Yousef Al Jasmi featured full sleeves, mock neckline featuring an off-shoulder design adorned with feathers. The muted pink tone made sure the dress wasn't too much for a party and the glittery glam look promised all eyes were on Kriti Sanon. She wore soft glam makeup and tied her hair back in a fancy bun leaving a few tendrils on the sides and rounded off her stunning look with matching heels and dangler earrings.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s bright pink frilly frock is perfect for any party. While the vibrant hue oozed Christmas spirit, the organza fabric and tiny frills and ruffles incorporated on the high neck and balloon sleeve dress gave it a young and lively look. Her outfit from Nedret Taciroglu was teamed up with heels from Zara and the Bhediya actresses completed the look with a half-up, half-down hairdo and on-point makeup featuring pink eyeshadow, bold pink lips and blush.

Alia Bhatt

If you are looking for something more fun and fancy, Alia Bhatt’s neon yellow sequin dress should be your go-to style inspiration. Her one-shoulder mini dress also featured a shoulder pad and is a perfect pick to slay a party in style. While the flashy colour makes sure you stand out from the crowd, the fuss-free design assures comfort. Her simple sleek ponytail and nude makeup and frilled white heels completed her overall stunning look.

Sara Ali Khan

Christmas parties at offices and with business clients call for a formal touch to your party wear. Sara Ali Khan’s bright red mini dress with shoulder pads, lapel collars and waist belt is an excellent look that eludes a sensuous classy feel along with its modest and formal style elements. She accessories up with just a statement ring and lightweight contemporary earrings and completed the look with red heels and a side-parted hairdo in soft curls. You can either go for red lips and mascara-heavy make-up combo like Sara or you can opt for smokey eyes and nude lips to seal the party-ready look perfectly.

Malaika Arora

Subtle, cosy yet sensuous and party is what Malaika Arora’s blush pink midi dress defines. Proving that a satin slip dress can never go out of style and is always a party-favourite, Malaika looked fabulous in her dress that featured a risque thigh-high slit. While golden heels and a simple bracelet rounded off her look you can also team it up with a denim jacket or wear it over a ribbed turtleneck top for your Christmas party.

Which diva’s stylish party-ready look would you take inspiration from for your Christmas night out? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read: Year Ender 2021: Alia Bhatt’s BEST & WORST looks & how she played the perfect style inspo for wedding season