Sara Ali Khan to Janhvi Kapoor: You cannot miss THESE gym looks from the bygone year

If you struggle with putting together a gym look that effortlessly unites style and comfort, look no further. Bollywood celebs are here to save your day with some major inspiration.

Who knew that going to the gym will be such an event? Well, it is. Showing up at the gym for a workout session definitely has its own benefits. From the instant rush of endorphins to the faultless glowing skin, hitting the gym is always a good idea. The clothes you opt for your gym session play a really vital role, they have to give you the required amount of comfort and shouldn’t make you give up on style. Celebs have always been a pro at amalgamating fashion with comfort. Well they are the ones we take cues from on this matter.

Putting up a gym look can be cumbersome but let our beloved Bollywood celebs be you guiding light. This year has been great for fashion in general. Red carpet events, airport looks, gym looks and promotional looks, our leading ladies have aced them all. Go head to toe black or add a tinge of colour, there’s something for everyone. Whether you are a gym freak who is always on the prowl from athleisure wear or a rookie who wants to stack up their repertoire for upcoming gym sessions. Consider this list as you north star for some gym outfit ideas.

Deepika Padukone is always on the top of her fashion game and there is no denying that. Be it a red carpet event or a gym look she is the one to watch out. What is more comfortable than a good pair of leggings? Nothing, right? The Chhapaak actress too believes so. For her gym session she opted for a body hugging pair of black leggings and a pink cropped tank top by Nike. She topped off the look with uber cool black sneakers.

Janhvi Kapoor

Are you someone who can’t do without colours? Well, Janhvi Kapoor is your saviour angel as she eloquently shows how to add colour to you athleisure collection. The actress pulled on a pair of purple shorts and paired it with a vibrant tie-dye tee. Without a second thought, she slipped on a light pair of flip-flops. Janhvi sure does ensure that her gym outfit is always on point.

If there is one colour that dominates athleisure wear it is black. Take notes from Shraddha Kapoor on how to go head to toe black for your next gym session. The Street Dancer 3D actress, wore a simple black tee and snug fit textured tights. She very faultlessly balanced the all black outfit with a pair of white trainers. To complete the look she chose black round rimmed shades.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The queen of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sense of fashion needs no introduction at all. How can one be such a stunner? Well, she is. For her gym outfit, she opted for a simple white tee and layered it with a classic white and black jacket by Adidas. She picked up a pair of black snug fit tights to complete the gym look. With all the media glare one needs to carry a pair of shades, the Good Newwz actress sure did.

Kiara Advani

Comfortable yet super chic that is how we’ll describe Kiara’s gym look. She showed up for her gym session in an olive green co-ord set by Adidas. The olive green sports bra and leggings perfectly accentuated her toned body. She chose a pair of simple black flat slippers and a silver metallic bag by Givenchy. The Good Newwz actress also wrapped a grey jacket around her waist and threw on black shades. Can it get better than this? We don’t believe so.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is as real as one can get. From her eccentric fashion choices to her open and bold interviews, this lady likes to keep it fun and real. For her recent gym outing, she pulled on a pair of orange shorts and paired it with a black tank top. The tank top read “Pilates Girl” and now we know what keeps her in an extremely good shape. She topped off her look with a silver metallic bag. If you dig for bold statements on your tees, Sara is your fashion guru.

Katrina Kaif prioritises comfort over anything at all. For her gym session, the actress threw on a pair of black tights and a simple white tank top. She topped off her look with a pair of white trainers and reflector shades. An ideal example of how when white is paired with black in proper proportion it can never go wrong. This can be you go-to look if you aren’t willing to put in a lot of effort and still want to look stylish.



As someone who is often snapped on her way to the gym, Malaika has found out a way on how your gym outfits don’t have to get monotonous. She recently paired her black tights with a bright neon green tee by Reebok. Malaika can be always looked up to when you want to add that extra oomph factor to you gym repertoire. We strongly recommend! So be it a colourful or an all black outfit, a statement tee or a cropped tank top, the bygone year saw some interesting twists on athleisure. Now, you have ample inspiration to build your gym repertoire for the coming year. Which diva is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

