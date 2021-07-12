Sara Ali Khan in a jazzy kurta set nailed airport fashion yet again; YAY or NAY?

Sara Ali Khan is back with a peppy airport sartorial style and this time around we spotted her in a desi kurta set. Read for more deets!

To be a star in any industry comes with a host of challenges no doubt but what makes one relatable and different from the rest depends on various factors. One being the most guessable, clothing choices made by the celebrity. Picking out otherworldly outfits seems great always no doubt but how would a non-celeb take feasible inspiration? Take for instance, we see more of gowns and less of street styles. Can floor-length numbers be worn everyday, if yes, where are you heading to? Whereas kurtas, skirts, trousers, shirts and so on can be a daily fit that is super comfortable.

Does the thought of kurtas remind you of a Bollywood diva who swears by these almost everyday if we can say so? Sara Ali Khan takes this attire to airports too and we have the latest proof that it's too vibrant and reminded of the rainbows we’re yearned to witness since days.

The Coolie No. 1 had been on a mini pilgrimage tour to a temple in Assam with her best friends and returned last night gracing and lighting up every inch of the Mumbai Airport in a white kurta set. It featured watercolor floral printing in multiple hues making an otherwise simple kurta an eye-catching one. The lace and mirror-work details at the neckline, cuff of the sleeves, and hemline of the pants made the attire ooze prettiness.

Does the colour show end here? Of course not! With her nails painted to perfection in a vivid manner, silver bangles with attached tassels, and a glamorous mask to complement the overall set, she stepped her foot forward in a pink embroidered juttis.

