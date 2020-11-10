Sara Ali Khan to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Celeb approved ways to colour block your ethnic looks for Diwali 2020

Colour blocking need not be done only with western looks. Celebs have mastered the art of colour blocking their Indian outfits as well! Take a look at how they've aced it.

Colour blocking has been a trend for the longest time with almost every celebrity finding different ways to sport it. While most times, celebs have picked out western outfits to colour block, they gave the trend their own Indian spin too, multiple times. If you're looking for unusual shades to pair up and colour block this festive season, we have you covered!



In a look as quirky and bright as her, Alia paired a stunning icy blue lehenga with a bright yellow blouse. The blue lehenga bore silver foil print on it and she paired this with a sheer blue dupatta with a bright yellow hem, to complete her contrasting look.

Sara Ali Khan

Always fond of her traditional outfits, Sara picked out a bright yellow ombre bandhani printed saree that she styled with a simple bright pink blouse. She completed her look with a bright pink potli and matching juttis for Diwali celebrations last year!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Seems like Sara and Bebo have a favourite colour combination! Kareena looked spectacular as she paired a bright sunshine yellow saree with gold print on it, with a bright candy pink blouse. The hem of her saree was also bright pink that gave it an edgy touch. Statement earrings and kohl-lined eyes completed her look.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma looked striking in a brilliant hand-painted Sabyasachi outfit. She paired a bright ear green blouse with a creamy white flow skirt with hand-painted flowers on it. Lolo styled this look with a statement gold choker necklace and a simple gold mango tikka to further accentuate this look.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Keeping it simple, Aditi picked out a bright red and pink contrasting outfit to wear to a Bollywood reception. Her heavily embroidered kurta featured a centre-slit and she styled this with a flow satin skirt, making for one of the most simple yet elegant desi looks we've seen so far!



Experimenting with colours and silhouettes, Kangana picked out a bright yellow ethnic silk suit and topped this off with a brocade floral jacket. A simple black belt held her look together. Accessorised with a simple necklace and black pumps, it made for an unusual and experimental new look for the diva.

Which actress' colour blocking style do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Arpita Mehta, Monisha Jaising, Ridhi Mehra & more share tips on RESTYLING old outfits for Diwali

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×