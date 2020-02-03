From Sara Ali Khan to Karisma Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor; Here are all the UNMISSABLE looks from yesterday

From stunning, desi ensembles to chic airport looks, here are all the looks from yesterday that you cannot miss. Check it out

For decades now, Bollywood has been known for its glamour quotient and there’s no denying that! Everything that celebrities wear instantly turns into a trend with their looks being viral in minutes. Not just that, they have also largely turned around the fashion industry by turning into show-stoppers for fashion weeks and shows. Now, the celebrities are literally making sure to put their best foot forward wherever they go and there’s no denying that! Yesterday, it proved to be no different and here we have all the looks that you cannot miss out on.

Karisma Kapoor

First up, we have Karisma Kapoor who made a stunning desi statement in an ethnic outfit by Payal Khandwala. Her outfit featured a long silk kurta that was paired with a matching ghagra skirt. She then draped a matching dupatta around her neck and shoulders. A gold mang tikka and pair of earrings accessorised her look while she pulled her hair back in a centre-parted low ponytail. We like!

Kiara Advani

Attending the same event was Kiara Advani who resorted to pastel colours for her day out. She kept it all simple in a blush pink outfit by Arpita Mehta. The long strappy kurta featured mirror work all over while it was styled with a lehenga skirt and a matching dupatta. A pair of long dangle earrings accessorised her ensemble while voluminous waves and gorgeous glam completed her look.

Sara Ali Khan

Next on the list is Sara Ali Khan who made a sporty statement in an athleisure attire at the airport. She kept it simple in a teal tracksuit ad styled it with a sports bra underneath it. A pair of chunky kicks and braided hair completed her look.

Kriti Sanon

Moving on, we have Kriti Sanon who made us miss summer in a floral dress. The flowy dress featured long balloon sleeves while layers of tiny ruffles in the front added a feminine touch to the look. She let her wavy mane down while a pair of mirrored sunnies covered most of her face. Strappy flats and a large tote made for a chic look.

Lastly, we have Shraddha Kapoor who made a casual statement as she was spotted out and about in the city. The actress wore classic blue denim jeans and styled it with a body-hugging black tank top. A pair of flip-flops and pink baseball hat completed her look.

Which look from yesterday is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

