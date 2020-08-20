Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif to Kiara Advani: 7 Celebrity approved ways to style a sheer blouse

Innovative blouses are all the rage right now. Take a look at how celebrities sported sheer blouses to inspire you for the upcoming festive season.

See-through materials have been used by the biggest designers to create innovative blouse designs. They offer versatility like no other, making them perfect to wear with both sarees and lehengas. They are also favoured by our Indian celebrities for they have the capacity to look both sexy and classy, all in one. Some of the biggest celebrities have sported creations by popular designers, giving outfits their own twists and carrying it off well. Take a look!

Sara Ali Khan

The Love Aaj Kal actress wore a silver blouse to match her lehenga. Her halter neck blouse bore a sheer fabric at the top giving her a classy look.



The Padmaavat actress matched her black Sabyasachi saree with an embellished blouse with see-through sleeves for an event in the city, also giving the trend her stamp of approval.



The Bharat actress also opted for a black saree by Sabya, much like Deepika. Her blouse though was slightly different with a plunging neckline and sheer, embellished lace sleeves.



Getting on the bandwagon, Alia wore a contrasting outfit with a white Manish Malhotra lehenga. The v-neck blouse bore a plunging neckline and white see-through sheer sleeves to complete her pristine white look.



Kangana made for an unconventional look in a sheer, full-sleeve blouse in a midnight blue shade to go with her organza saree for the premiere of her film Rangoon.

Kiara Advani

In a head-to-toe lace look in an ivory white shade by designer Manish Malhotra. Her poncho, cape-style blouse made from sheer material that flowed over her shoulders making for an eccentric and unusual look.



Playing showstopper for Manish Malhotra, Shraddha donned a floral and sheer blouse to match her floral lehenga. The sheer bodice showed off her perfect skin looking like it was made for the diva alone!

Which actress' sheer blouse style is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone can't get enough of Sabyasachi: 10 Times she rocked his creations from weddings to airports

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×