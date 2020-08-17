Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif to Shraddha Kapoor: Celebrities who LOVED the black and gold lehenga combination 

Both regal and rich colours, black and gold combined together was a celebrity hit. Take a look at how differently the Bollywood ladies wore them.

Looking glamorous for an occasion is one of the most complicated tasks. Two shades that often come to the rescue, are black and gold. Black is classy and a shade you can't go wrong with, while gold is all about richness, glamour and splendour. When put together, it makes for a combination you just can't go wrong with, giving off a rich and regal look. Bollywood celebrities seem to be in love with this combination and have showed us how to sport it multiple times in different ways. Check it out!

Sara Ali Khan

While promoting her debut film Kedarnath, Sara sported multiple desi outfits. One of them was this simple but elegant creation which featured a tube blouse, heavily embroidered black and gold lehenga and a black shrug with a gold border. Heavy earrings completed her look.



Playing showstopper for close friend and ace designer Manish Malhotra, Katrina looked regal in a black blouse with a plunging neckline that she paired with a regal black lehenga with loads of intricate gold embroidery on it. A statement neckpiece completed the diva's look.



The Street Dancer 3D actress also hopped on the bandwagon as she sported a floral gold and black number. Her off-shoulder blouse featured a sweetheart neckline and lehenga made from the same fabric. A dupatta with a scalloped hem and pearl earrings completed Shraddha Kapoor's look.



DP looked glamorous as ever in a black full-sleeve blouse with a plunging neckline that she paired with a heavily embellished golden skirt by Sabyasachi for and Nick Jonas' reception in Mumbai. She twinned with beau in the outfit!



Malaika was next to try her hand at the trend. She wore a black full-sleeve crop top with a high-waisted crushed gold skirt. Seems like the appropriate jewellery to pair with this is emeralds and she accessorised with a green layered statement emerald neckpiece.

Tara Sutaria

In a Faabiana creation, Tara Sutaria looked stunning! Her full-sleeve blouse featured a heavily embroidered and embellished neckline. She paired this with a cream lehenga with lots of gold work on it. A matching dupatta completed the stunner's look.



In one of the simplest looks, Alia opted for a striking black lehenga by Manish Malhotra. To add some colour, she added a black dupatta with gold sequins and heavy gold earrings to complete her subtle but elegant look.

Which actress' black and gold lehenga is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

