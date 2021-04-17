Sara Ali Khan keeps her airport look classic and casual as she heads to the Maldives yet again; Yay or Nay?

Sara Ali Khan opts for summer classics as she shows off her casual wardrobe at the airport. Check it out

The temperatures are soaring and the layers of clothes are coming off. While a good layered outfit would be a perfect fit for winters, celebs are sticking to their love for denim shorts to keep themselves comfortable during the summer. While most celebs are lounging in their pajamas amid the lockdown restrictions, Sara Ali Khan has decided to flee the city. The actress is off to the exotic island, Maldives yet again and her airport look is quite the treat.

The Kedarnath actress was accompanied by her mom at the airport and while Amrita Singh rushed her way into the airport lobby, Sara showed off her summer wardrobe. For the travel ahead of her, the actress chose a pair of blue denim shorts that showed off her long toned legs. The jean shorts also featured graphic details along the front. She styled it with a white broad-strapped bodysuit making it for the classic white and blue pairing.

Adding to the classic elements, she layered the casual look with a white shirt that added extra oomph to her look. The actress ditched her arm-candies and walked carefree towards the airport lobby. She left her wet hair down in soft waves while layers of beaded bracelets accessorised her look. Ms Khan completed the look with a bright floral mask that added colour to her classic ensemble.

Credits :viral bhayani

