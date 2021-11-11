Sara Ali Khan keeps it carefree and pretty in a pink embroidered kurta set for a day out; Yay or Nay?

Sara Ali Khan's love for ethnic kurta sets has already been established by now. When there are a thousand options before her to choose from, she picks simple desi kurtas for her off-duty looks. And like many celebs, Sara just doesn't wait for any festive occasion to happen to doll up in ethnic attires. And with every passing day, she brings out new twists to her favourite kurtas that we seem to can't get enough of.

Today, after Sara's Pilates session, the paps caught her yet again in an alluring and charming look. Given that she has a soft spot for white kurtas, she was spotted today in a pastel hue that is perfect for summers. While Sara likes it pretty comfy, she dressed up in a baby pink kurta set that featured intricate floral embroidery all over the suit and broadly along the hemline. The Coolie No 1 actress teamed her kurta with matching wide-legged pants that bore the same floral embroidery in white.

Amplifying her desi look was her matching dupatta that was casually draped over her shoulders. The organza dupatta also bore a yellow and a golden border running along. What prettified her look tons over was her mix and match bangles in yellow and pink matching the shade of her dupatta. Baby pink juttis with criss-cross patterns and gold detailing and a pink mask with floral embroidery rounded off her simple look. She went sans makeup except lining her eyes with kohl. Smiling with her wet hair she waved at the paps as she entered the car.

