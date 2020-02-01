Sara Ali Khan keeps it quirky for an interview with Kareena Kapoor Khan; Yay or Nay?

Sara Ali Khan pairs her sequinned mini skirt with a quirky shirt as she glams up for an interview with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Check it out

The Kedarnath actress, Sara Ali Khan is clearly on a roll when it comes to her work front and there’s absolutely no denying that! The actress recently made an announcement of a new film, Atrangi Re where she stars alongside and Dhanush. Not just that, the Simmba actress is already working on Coolie No. 1 with and currently on a roll to as she is out and about promoting the Imitiaz Ali directorial, Love Aaj Kal. While Ms Khan has been aceing when it comes to her work front, the actress has also been making sure to put her best foot forward when it comes to fashion. From stunning desi ensembles to trendy chic ones, she has done it all.

Yesterday, she added another look to her list as she stepped out for an interview with Kareena Kapoor Khan. For the day she kept it trendy in a purple sequinned mini skirt that showed enough of her long toned legs. The 24-year-old then styled it with a powder blue striped shirt that bore quirky prints. She carefully tucked it in while casually pulling the sleeves up.

Adding to the look, she styled it with a pair of giant neon green hoops while pulling her hair back in a high bun. The actress then glammed up for the look with soft smokey eyes, flawless base, brushed in eyebrows and neutral-toned lip.

While Sara managed to carry off the look, we thought that there were too many elements fighting for attention while their styles also differed. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Read More