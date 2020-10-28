Sara Ali Khan keeps it simple and stylish in an all pink Flor et.al jumpsuit & minimal gold cuff: Yay or Nay?

The diva who kickstarted her Coolie No. 1 promotions with Varun Dhawan a few days ago kept it chic and minimal in a bright coloured jumpsuit.

Sara Ali Khan is one actress who can switch things up almost immediately and go from ethnic to western in just a matter of time. The actress has time and again managed to ace both the looks and has left us stunned with all her outfits.

Kicking off the promotions of her upcoming film Coolie No. 1 opposite , the actress picked out a head-to-toe pink look for the first look.

In a look put together by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Sara kept it simple yet stylish in a head-to-toe pink jumpsuit by Flor et.al. The one-shoulder rani pink number bore a puffy, exaggerated sleeve and ended at her wrist. The outfit fit her like a glove and showed off Sara's hourglass figure well. She styled this with a pair of high heeled floral open-toe pumps and showed off her bright pink manicured toes.

For her glam, Sara went with a dusky makeup look for this event. With her hair pulled up into a messy ponytail, it made for a grunge look. Her eyebrows were filled in and accentuated her face further. Even-toned makeup with peachy pink highlighted eyes that were further koh-lined. Neutral-toned lips completed the diva's fuss-free look for the event.

We love how put-together Sara looked. She looked effortless yet glamorous in the pink outfit that perfectly complimented her skin tone and her minimal makeup look only highlighted it further. A simple minimal golden sleek cuff that she wore on her right wrist, completed her look.

What are your thoughts on Sara Ali Khan's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :ami Patel instagram

