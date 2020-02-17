Sara Ali Khan keeps it trendy in a bright pink pantsuit by Appapop; Yay or Nay?

Sara Ali Khan keeps it quirky in a bright pink pantsuit by Appapop. Check it out

The Kedarnath actress, Sara Ali Khan has always managed to create quite a buzz when it comes to her work and there’s absolutely no denying that! The actress has always been on top of her game and her selection of movies is enough proof of that! Ms Khan who is now seen in Love Aaj Kal is definitely making quite a few box office numbers for the Imitiaz al directorial. The actress will next be seen along in Coolie No.1.

While the actress has been making sure to put her best foot forward when it comes to her work, she has been also making sure to try her hands at fashion. While the diva’s promotional looks for Love Aaj Kal were a bit underwhelming, we believe that Ms Khan can definitely ace when it comes to fashion.

Yesterday, the Simmba actress made quite a statement as she stepped out in a bright pink pantsuit by Appapop. The actress opted for straight cut pants in the same bright hue and styled it with a matching belt around her waist. Adding to the look. She tucked in a crisp white tank and layered it with a blazer jacket that was cropped right at her waist.

The Kedarnath actress styled the look with brushed in curls that casually brushed her shoulders. Ditching her accessories, she styled the look with a pair of white vintage cat-eye glasses that added a hint of quirk to the look. White nails and neutral-toned block heels completed her look.

What are your thoughts about it? Did you like her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Read More