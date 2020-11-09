Sara Ali Khan keeps things casual in a pair of denim shorts and an oversized shirt; Yay or Nay?

Sara Ali Khan takes over the town looking her casual best in an oversized shirt and a pair of denim shorts. Check it out

Casual clothing is literally everyone's best friend. No matter where you're headed to, a bit of comfort paired with style never hurt anybody. Everyone has their go-to casual attire, whether it's jeans and a tee or a maxi dress. However, when it comes to Sara Ali Khan, the actress surely has different plans. Yesterday we spotted her out in the city and boy did she put forward her casual best!

Ms Khan got all decked up for the promotions of her new movie, Cookie No. 1. The actress resorted to her favourite pair of denim shorts for the day out. Like we said, each one has their own pair of comfort clothing and Sara's is a pair of denim shorts. The actress styled it with a simple white crop top and further layered it with an oversized orange shirt. Tej shirt bore a high low hemline that was then knotted at the front.

The Kedarnath actress then styled the look with flawless hair and makeup. She let her long brunette mane down in soft waves while a full face of makeup with blushed cheeks, filled-in brows, neutral eyeshadow and a nude lip made for a stunning look! She completed her look with a pair of flats by Melissa.

Credits :viral bhayani

