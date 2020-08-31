  1. Home
Sara Ali Khan keeps things fun and flirty in a ruffled romper; Yay or Nay?

Sara Ali Khan keeps things casual as she steps out to meet dad, Saif Ali Khan. Check it out
31514 reads Mumbai
Sara Ali Khan keeps things fun and flirty in a ruffled romper; Yay or Nay?
While the pandemic has become a part of our lives now, things are slowly starting to get back to normal. While we have all been in our houses for over 5 months now, you can only imagine how dressing up and going out must feel. The same is the case with the leading ladies of Bollywood who are taking this opportunity to make the most of their stylish wardrobe and boy are they making a bang!

Today we have none other than the Pataudi Princess, Sara Ali Khan who stepped out to visit her father, Saif Ali Khan's house. The actress showed off her summer tan from her recent trip to Goa, opted for a romper to do the job right. The strappy jumpsuit featured ruffled details along the front that extended towards her cold shoulder sleeves. It then cinched her waist to show off her stunning curves. Adding to it, the mini hem gave full just to her long toned legs while her freshly washed mane was let down open. 

She styled the look with a strappy pair of flats and a statement sling bag that stole all the attention. She seemed to have kept things simple with no makeup and a black mask hanging from her fingers while she posed. I mean, it's COVID we're talking about and you cannot step out without a mask, can you? 

What are your thoughts about her off-duty look? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan gave bandage dresses her stamp of approval, not once but TWICE

Credits :viral bhayani

Anonymous 45 minutes ago

Is this much skin show required all the time .

