Sara Ali Khan kept her OOTD equal parts sporty and classy with a Celine nano bag; Yay or Nay?

The B-town actress who turned 26 recently has always been the inspiration-giver when you wish to go desi. Salwars are her tried and loved attire, but this doesn’t stop her from making every corner of the world her runway. Activewear to party-ready, there’s lots to love in her closet, thanks to her girl-next-door and relatable persona.

She’s a pilates junkie who makes people say legs for days. Kicking off a new week with first trip to the sweat it out and next was to the Maddock Films office where we spotted her in her workout wear. She chose white as the winning colour for a Monday that seemed pretty humdrum. The Coolie No. 1 actor was seen in a white hooded jacket that entailed black stripes printed beside the zipper detail. She wore it over a white tee and teamed it with mini sports shorts that bore three hues like grey, black, and white. A true fan of this young starlet will know to be cute is etched in her blood, she added a white hairband that complemented her morning look.

Sara always manages to have our undivided attention but did her hand accessory steal the limelight as well? Her black and white Celine nano luggage bag made with calfskin that consists of leather handles and removable shoulder strap costs approx ₹ 106,139. There’s nothing quite like the handbag that looks perfectly chic with your outfit, right? She wrapped her look with white sneakers that were highlighted with a black hue at the shoe sole.

What are your thoughts about this outfit? Yay or Nay?

