Sara Ali Khan kept it classy in a white Leo Lin lace co-ord set perfect for early Spring; Yay or Nay?

Sara Ali Khan and white go almost hand-in-hand. The actress has time and again talked about how her trusted options when it comes to an off-duty look, is a white kurta and leggings with a white dupatta. The actress has given her own spin to the classic outfit by styling it with different coloured dupattas and accessories.

Taking her love for whites up a notch, the actress shared a couple of pictures from a recent photoshoot where she sported a white co-ord set. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the actress struck poses in a white piece from Leo and Lin. This involved a sheer lace crop top with a matching white bra beneath. The Atrangi Re star's blouse featured exaggerated balloon sleeves for a dramatic effect. It was styled with a matching flared high-waist skirt.

Keeping the rest of her look simple and fresh, Sara's makeup was minimal with just a dab of concealer around her eyes. Filled-in brows, flushed lips, defined eyes with loads of mascara and her hair styled into a centre-parting with effortless beachy waves that framed her face well, further accentuated the diva's look.

Her only accessories were gold rings stacked on her fingers.

We think Sara's look is perfect to ring in the Spring season soon. What are your thoughts on her latest look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ananya Panday: 5 Celebs who have aced lazy girl tousled waves & how you can achieve it