Sara Ali Khan to Khushi Kapoor: 5 Times actresses wore coord sets as their ethnic wear

Coord sets have been quite a trend this year. From airport looks to red carpet looks, coord sets are everywhere! They have even managed to make their way into traditional wear. A lot of our leading ladies are opting for stylish coord sets as their ethnic wear. They are not only stylish, but will also add a touch of modish to your ethnic wear.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit was spotted wearing a mustard-yellow printed co-ordinated set by Diya Rajvvir. The combo featured every perfect detail one can think of from the crop top that had intricate embroidery details and was styled with high-waisted flared pants and a cape placed on her shoulder. This floor-length printed cover-up also had tiny tassels attached to the hemline. She added some extra colour with her accessories. With tiny pearls that played show-stopper, red and green were the two other hues that were spotted. Her layered neckpieces counted on dangler earrings, silver bangles, and fingerings.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan opted for a mango-coloured Arpita Mehta sharara coord set. The set came with a beautiful hand embroidered blouse and flared pants. It was complemented by a comfy cape with mirror and cowrie shell detailing. The matching organza pants and cape were highlighted with stunning foliage motifs, which is also a refreshing departure from tried-and-tested florals. She completed the look with a pair of earrings and a cocktail diamond ring to complete her look.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor donned the Sand butti print skirt set by Arpita Mehta, paired with a statement jacket. The crop top, complete with ruching, spaghetti sleeves, and a tie detail at the back, came with a matching printed full-length skirt that featured a thigh-high slit. Kapoor transformed the light and airy co-ord set by adding an ornate embroidered jacket on top of it.To complete the ensemble, Kapoor went for minimal jewellery that allowed the prints and thread work on her outfit do all the talking—a delicate chain necklace and hoop earrings.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Count on Aditi Rao Hydari on how to dress up in something impactful yet fuss-free. The Ajeeb Dastaans actress was seen dressed up in a printed co-ord set by Punit Balana. It made for a perfect choice for daytime festivities of a summer wedding. The ensemble featured a bralette-style blouse and a roomy skirt that was layered with a sheer green cape adding a dash of modernity to the outfit. Aditi let her outfit speak for itself as she chose to ditch the accessories and simply wore a tiny black bindi.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit Nene exuded elegance as she stepped out wearing a black organza co-ord set from the label Nupur Kanoi. The outfit featured a pair of long black palazzo pants, teamed with a black crop top, and a long organza cape. The top and cape were both adorned in multi-coloured floral embroidery. The cape bore side slits from the sleeves that added a modern finish. She completed the look with statement earrings and a cuff.

Who wore the traditional co-ord set the best according to you? Let us know in the comments below.

