Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani to Ananya Panday: Celebrity approved innovative ways to style crop tops 

Crop tops are a celebrity favourite today. But there is more than one way to style the comfortable piece of clothing and these celebrities have got us covered!

An outfit that is extremely fuss-free and easy to wear, is the crop top. The celebrity-approved staple is a piece that is present in every woman's wardrobe and is a popular athleisure piece. While the crop top might get boring after a while, Bollywood millennial actresses have found ways to keep it interesting and style it in different ways. Check it out!

Sara Ali Khan

Sara showed off her toned abs by sporting a black halter-neck crop top with a cut-out at her shoulder. The simple top was tied at her waist into a knot. She styled this with metallic shimmery pants for a glam look.

Kiara Advani

The Kabir Singh actress who can't get enough of athleisure outfits sported not one but two cropped tops! At the airport, Kiara picked out a neon t-shirt crop top over which she sported a black latex one by Alexander Wang. Advani styled this with black joggers and cat eyeglasses to complete her airport look.

Ananya Panday

Panday just can't get enough of crop tops. The millennial actress sported a black number recently that she styled with the material wrapped around her torso to give a new look to the simple crop top. Complete with camo print pants, it made for a different look altogether!



Also a lover of crop tops, Disha too brought her A-game to style the piece. She wore a white crop tee over which she pulled on a baby pink full-sleeve top that was cropped further up. Paired with pink and white camouflage pants, Disha's outfit is something we can't wait to imitate!

Tara Sutaria

Looking chic as ever, Tara kept it simple yet elegant in a plain white off-shoulder crop top with exaggerated sleeves, that she styled with high-waisted jeans. The outfit showed off her shoulder blades and toned stomach while ensuring she looked chic at the same time.

Who according to you styled the crop top best? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone: White pantsuits we can't get enough of

Credits :instagram pinkvilla

Share your comment ×