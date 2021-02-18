Sara Ali Khan to Kiara Advani: Get beach ready with celeb inspired swimsuit to spice up this summer

The summer is around the corner and we can’t wait to bask in the sun. Take cues from the B-town divas to ace the swimwear style to look sizzling hot on your beach vacation.

We may or may not get to spend our summer vacay in luxurious Maldivian resorts and binge on their special delicacies, but we sure loved all the pictures the celebs shared on their Instagram. Though it seems like a bikini picture from the Maldives is a must for a Bollywood portfolio, we can’t deny how stylish and sensuous each star looked. With summer hitting us soon, let's get inspired by these divas and embrace our femininity in stunning swimsuits and enjoy the salty waves and cool beach breeze in style.

Sara Ali Khan never fails to give us impeccable style goals. On her holiday with mother, Amrita Singh and brother, , Sara sported a collection of swimsuits that blew our mind. One of our favourites is her blue monokini by Esha Lal that gave her the perfect opportunity to flaunt her abs.The swimsuit featured a knot on the front that added to its style. The print on her swimsuit is a hand-painted illustration by the designer and it costs about Rs 4,200.

The one who recently joined the Maldivian bandwagon was and she threw her share of swimsuit goals in the most colourful way. Her strapless rainbow bikini has a tie detail at the back and a small knot on the front. Chilling on the beachside, Alia captioned her striking poses “Blue seas and Pisces”. Flaunting her perfect beach hair, Alia styled up with dark sunnies, golden hoop earrings and matched her painted nails to her bikini.

’s vibrant summer-ready floral swimsuit needs to be part of every beach lover's closet. Her one-piece swimsuit featured a deep plunging neckline and noodle straps. Her hair left open in beachy waves, the actress flaunted her toned perfect beach body in her multi colour printed monokini. She rounded off her look with sunglasses and posed against the backdrop of the sparkling aquamarine waters of the ocean.

Kiara Advani donned an envy-inducing tropical printed bikini top and sarong for her island vacation. The versatile red wrap skirt featured a thigh-high slit and beautiful pleats that are a vacation must! She opted for a grey scarf as her hair accessory for a little extra sun protection. Her white oversized sunglasses gave a fun spin to her overall look and we totally loved Kiara’s beach style.

Tara Sutaria rocked an animal print monokini against the picturesque view of the Maldives. She styled her halter neck number with a white bikini coverup and a messy bun. Her classy beach outfit complemented her skin tone perfectly and the animal print craze doest seem to leave us ever. The Student of the Year 2 star looked stunning in her brown swimsuit in every possible way.

