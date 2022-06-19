Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani to Malaika Arora: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week

To refer to this week as 'just special' to the Pinkvilla family would be an understatement. We had the most beautiful week ever as we celebrated our 15-year journey with our Maiden Style Icon Awards. Excellent fashion was on and so were our eyes on fire. (Activate the emoticon for us again, please). As our hearts can't keep calm, here's a quick and a serene run through what the red carpet witnessed with Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, and Malaika Arora. Also, find some bonus looks for you to say yes to when in the mood to hit up a brunch and party.

Kriti Sanon

This is love and magic. The Bachchhan Paandey actress was styled by Sukriti Grover in Aadnevik's pastel pink gown. Beautified with crystal embellishments, a thigh-high slit, corseted bodice, side cut-out details, and a plunging neckline, this sleeveless ensemble was styled with double-strappy stilettos and glass earrings.

Sara Ali Khan

Forget the shimmer, call for a classic comeback with white and black. Styled by Ami Patel in a David Koma dress, the Atrangi Re actress was on a sultry slay moment with this bustier number which featured noodle straps, a thigh-high slit, plunging neckline, and sheer detail. That toned midriff takes the cake. Teamed with matching ankle-strap stilettos, her awards night look was killer!

Kiara Advani

Purple for life, please! Clad in a Naeem Khan gown doused in sequins, the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress was styled by Lakshmi Lehr. It's safe to say our party life now looks brighter. Best detail? This halter neck bodycon dress with a plunging neckline needed no accessories.

Janhvi Kapoor

If Thursday, 16 June had you feeling hot, the Good Luck Jerry actress must have been the reason. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, this plunging V neckline sleeveless black gown by Antithesis looked wholesome. Partner dearest, where are you at? Ready for a cocktail party, let's go! Side cut-outs, a thigh-high slit, and high-shine accessories put her look together.

Manushi Chillar

You can never have too many coordinated outfits, especially when they're in white. As pantsuits continue to make heads turn, this Manika Nanda three-piece set consisted of satin bootcut pants and a blazer. These were styled with a lacy bralette that switched up the oomph factor to the max. Pointed-toe pumps, a choker gold necklace, and earrings from Misho finished off her drool-some look.

Nora Fatehi

There's always room for a bodycon dress. Something we learn time and again from the Kusu Kusu dancer. Designed with crystal embellishments, her Fendace tea-length dress oozed royalty with Versace baroque print and Fendi's logo. Her OOTD was styled with gold accessories and pointed-toe pumps. Feels good to be high on glamour, yeah?

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Count on the Neerja actress to do everything fail-proof with fashion. Currently caressing her baby bump and decking it up all divine, the mother-to-be had a blast of a baby shower. She was so very pink as she donned an Emilia Wickstead bubblegum pink 'Liv' gown which had a textured seersucker detail, cap sleeves, and a close neck. The Gemini girl finished off her look on a pretty note with a mini red bag and gold accessories.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

We can't stop complimenting floral prints, why should we? The Laal Singh Chaddha actress picked out a Hemant & Nandita tiered dress which came with flower printed patches, bishop sleeves, an in-built belt, and a collar. She styled it with a mini pouch bag and neon green heels.

Malaika Arora

Primed for parties, this Yousef Al Jasmi gown is a winner! Ain't no human as sexy and stunning as Mala. Maneka Harisinghani chose a gown with a flared cape sleeve detail and a thigh-high slit. When combined with ankle-strap stilettos and earrings, she looked flawless.

Whose look has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

