Sara Ali Khan to Kriti Sanon & Ananya Panday; You cannot miss out on THESE looks from the day gone by

From stunning, desi looks to chic casual ensembles, you cannot miss out on these amazing looks from yesterday. Check it out

Fashion is an integral part of Bollywood and there’s absolutely no denying that! Our very own B-Town celebrities are very responsible for the kind of trends and clothing that become popular. Which is why celebrities make sure to always put their best foot forward when they step out. From airports to promotional events, they are all always impeccably dressed. So, here are the best looks from yesterday that you absolutely cannot miss.

Sara Ali Khan

First up, we have the Pataudi princess, Sara Ali Khan who made a stunning desi statement for the promotions of her new movie Love Aaj Kal. For the day out, she chose a stunning floral kurta and paired it with a wide, flared palazzo pant. She then draped a dupatta over her shoulder that gave us major desi kudi vibes. We are absolute fans!

Next on the list is Sonam Kapoor who turned a classic trench coat around with her stunning glam. She styled her winter wardrobe - a black turtleneck and knee-high boots with a blue trench coat by Bottega Veneta. What turned the look around was the dramatic blue smokey eye and centre-parted curled hair. What are your thoughts about her look?

Kriti Sanon

Here we have another casual desi look by Kriti Sanon who made sure to look her absolute best while also keeping it comfy and cosy. For the day out, she opted for a grey kurta set which screams ‘comfort’. She draped a matching dupatta over it and styled it with cream kolhapuris.

Ananya Panday

Lastly, we have Ananya Panday who made sure to show off her toned body in a pair of figure-hugging yoga pants. She then teamed it up with a pair of matching crop top that showed enough of her toned midriff. Natural waves and subtle makeup completed her look.

Which look from yesterday is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Read More