Sara Ali Khan to Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone: EVERYTIME an LBD was enough to make a statement

Popularly known as a Little Black Dress, LBDs are quintessential in every girl's wardrobe. Made popular by Chanel, the LBDs can work any and everywhere depending on the occasion. Need to step out for a casual coffee run? Just layer it with a shirt and pair it with sneakers! Going on a date? Skip the short and show off your skin while accessorising the loom with dainty jewellery and sky-high heels. While the versatile piece of clothing is literally every woman's favourite, the leading ladies of Bollywood also seem to love them as much as we do and here's proof!

First up, we have Sara Ali Khan who took her love for LBDs to a new level and wore it on the red carpet. The mini dress bore statement sleeves that added oomph to her black bodycon. While the outfit was a simple one, she styled the LBD with sleek hair and flawless glam!

Next up, we have Kriti Sanon who made the right use of her party wardrobe with this embellished LBD. The sequin number bore a plunging neckline accompanied by full sleeves and padded shoulders. The mini number was styled with sleek hair, smokey eyes and statement earrings!

Talk about LBDs and Ananya Panday is here to add her millennial touch to it. She wore a classic number with lace details around the hems and added an extra bit of oomph to the look with a blazer jacket on her shoulders. Sky-high heels, curled up mane and flawless makeup completed her look!

Another LBD that we love is this quarantine fit she wore to lounge in her living room. The bodycon number featured mesh details around the sleeves while she kept the rest of her look simple letting her LBD do all the talking!

Moving on to more classic options, and Karisma Kapoor gave us quite a lot of inspiration! While both opted for calf-length numbers, Deepika styled her bodycon with statement heels, smokey eyes and diamond drops giving us a lesson in how to steal the show! Karisma on the other hand showed the world less is more as she chose for an A-line Zara dress that cinched at the waist and flared out. With a plunging neckline, grey heels and a flawless glam, Karisma's look is perfect for a laid-back date night!

