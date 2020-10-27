Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon to Kiara Advani: Celebrity inspired gharara sets for the festive season

Ghararas are all the rage right now with almost every celebrity having at least one in her closet. Here's how to style one like a celebrity this festive season.

When it comes to dressing up for the festivities, nobody does it quite like the celebrities do. They have access to all the designer outfits and the best makeup artists, who always ensure they look glamorous during the festivities. One style that seems to have made a comeback and is a current favourite among celebrities, is the ethnic gharara - a mix between the sharara and ghaghra. Here's how your favourite divas styled their looks.

Kiara Advani

The Shershah actress picked out a simple white gharara that bore lovely golden embroidery all over it. The kurta bore a scalloped hem and she paired it with a matching gharara and a sheer net dupatta which also bore heavy embroidery, to complete her look.

Sara Ali Khan

The actress who is known for her love for desi outfits, picked out an embroidered kurta in white that she paired with a gharara pants that fit her till her thighs and flared outward from knee down. The hem bore bright pink and yellow tones on it. She layered this with a matching dupatta to complete her look.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti picked out a brighter hue for her festive look. In a lovely lavender tone gharara, Kriti's kurta also bore an embroidered scalloped hem that she paired with large gharara pants that also bore heavy embroidery on them. Topped off with a lavender-hued dupatta with a scalloped hem, Kriti's look was perfect for the festivities.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Looking no less than the Begum that she is, Kareena Kapoor picked out a heavy golden gharara set that bore detailed embroidery and mirror work all over it. It also came with a detailed beaded border that added to the opulence of the look. Her gharara had two layers to it, a heavily embroidered sheer one and neutral shade below it. Styled with heavy gold jewellery including a heavy necklace and statement earrings, Kareena's look was one of the most fabulous ones so far!



In a shade that only exuded grace and elegance, Alia Bhatt picked out a maroon Sabyasachi gharara set. Her velvet number bore detailed intricate golden embroidery all over it and an embroidered hem as well.

Kundra

Need an innovative way to style your gharara this festive season? Shilpa Shetty has you covered! The actress picked out a cropped strapless blouse to pair with her gharara and styled her dupatta over in the front like a drape, for a saree-like look. A simple belt around her waist, held the look together and flaunted off Shilpa's curves. Styled with a simple choker, Shilpa Shetty looked radiant in her outfit.

Who according to you styled the gharara best? Comment below and let us know.

