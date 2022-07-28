Sara Ali Khan lights up our day with her colourful desi glamour in a white kurta set; Yay or Nay?

Desi glamour is plentiful here. Like it? We love it. A white ensemble can do no wrong in our books as we've rarely stumbled upon sartorial misses powered by this hue. Thinking eye-catching? Go on as you rightly should. Sara Alia Khan gets the credit for putting a white ethnic look back in our minds. She'll never say a goodbye to this shade and the odds are, neither will we and hopefully you'd be happy to join this club!

This look is brilliantly and effortlessly woven together, it's elegant and pretty. It's perfect for any daytime event to be precise pre-wedding celebrations or engagement. An ethnic attire is what makes for a triumphant and a lovely choice even when you travel because with the looks of Sara's recent airport getup, we're game for a comfortable outfit like this one. So, what do you do when you have a white kurta set? Wear it and? Swear by some winning factors that need to be taken into consideration. To start with, how can you instantly perk it up or add a signature detail that's a lot like you? That's how you build and seal a look.

Seen here is a no-err look where the Atrangi Re actress donned a V neck kurta with three-quarter sleeves. It cropped below her knees and was teamed with matching leggings. Tight-fitted and well-seated, she added a very Sara aesthetic, that is to make every look a bright one with colours. Her organza dupatta featured three tones such as pink, white and pastel green. This had gold embellished sparkly scalloped borders.

Her embroidered juttis, green bangles, statement studded jhumkas and a neon pink tote bag sealed off her off-to-Delhi look. Thumbs up to all things bright here. Sara's middle-part straight hairdo, kohl, glossy lipstick, and green bindi kept her look fresh, fabulous and stunning.

