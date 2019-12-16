Sara Ali Khan looks ethereal as she goes down the desi route in a gorgeous lehenga; Yay or Nay?

Sara Ali Khan channels all her desi vibes as she manages to look ethereal in a gorgeous lehenga. Check it out

Sara Ali Khan has been clearly making a lot buzz and there's absolutely no denying that! The actress has been making sure she is on top of her game as she has big ones like Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No.1 lined up. While the actress is clearly aceing at her work front, she has also been making sure to do the same when it comes down to fashion. From her favourite kurta sets to trendy mini dresses, the Simmba actress has been making sure to put her best foot forward no matter what.

Today, it was no different as the actress took to her social media to share a photo of herself dressed in one of the most stunning ensembles. The actress is seen in a gorgeous lehenga and honestly, it is difficult to take our eyes off her. The deep-hued lehenga bore exquisite embroideries in gold that made for the perfect desi look. She paired it with an equally heavy embellished blouse that bore tie-up details at the back. Adding to it, she styled the look with a cream coloured embroidered dupatta that was draped around the lehenga to give the whole look another touch of feminity.

The Kedarnath actress then pulled a few strands of hair back to make way for a maang tika. She then accessorised the look with a pair of gold chandbalis making it for a solid look.

We are absolute fans of the look and cannot seem to take our eyes off her. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

