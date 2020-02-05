Sara Ali Khan looks like a ray of sunshine in a blazing yellow ensemble: Yay or Nay?

The Love Aaj Kal star who is currently busy promoting her soon to be released movie, made a sunny statement in a bright yellow ensemble. Check it out!

Sara Ali Khan who skyrocketed to fame after her first film Kedarnath back in 2018, has an eccentric fashion sense. We think Sara has already established the fact that she loves nothing more than to dress down in a salwaar kameez. When she isn’t clad in a white salwaar kameez, she opts for out-of-the-box outfits with quirky detailings. The diva is currently on a roll for promoting her movie Love Aaj Kal. Her promotional wardrobe is full of unicorn hues, glitter and ample athleisure. Though we have loved all her previous promotional looks, we lack assertiveness when it comes to this one.

For promoting her movie Love Aaj Kal which is an ode to modern love, Sara Ali Khan opted for a brilliant yellow ensemble. She slipped in a pair of white stripe pants which were embellished with yellow, golden and blue sequin. She paired her pants with a satin off-shoulder blouse putting her toned midriff on display. The alluring neckline of her blouse culminated in a knot detailing. The Kedarnath star completed her look with a pair of transparent strappy heels. For her glam look, she kept her makeup minimal and wore a blush pink lip tint. Letting down on her wavy locks, she pulled them back with a printed headband.

Though we love the actress’s vibrant and playful spin on fashion, this look was definitely a nay for us. The sequin pants and satin top weren't in sync at all. All over the look wasn’t well pulled together. What are your thoughts on Sara Ali Khan’s yellow ensemble? Comment below and let us know.

