Sara Ali Khan looks like summertime come alive in a bright yellow romper: Yay or Nay?

The actress looked fresh as she stepped out in the city with her hair pulled back, making a casual style statement.

Sara Ali Khan is one Bollywood actress who knows how to make heads turn. Known for her spunky and bubbly nature, Sara is also known for her massive weight loss journey. The actress who is regularly spotted hitting the gym, switched her usual gym shorts and sports bra for a more fun and happy look.

Sara kept it simple in an easy outfit perfect for a day out or a picnic. She picked a bright mango yellow romper that featured off-shoulders and a ruffle hem on the top. The outfit also bore a cloth belt that cinched her waist and showed off her slim figure. Fun pockets accompanied the shorts that ended at her thighs and showed off her toned legs.

The actress completed her look with yellow pointy-toe ballet flats and statement earrings in the shape of Fanta cans, that stood out and made for a spunky yet fun look.

Sara pulled her hair back into a sleek simple ponytail. A clean and fresh face with barely any makeup, filled-in brows and neutral lips completed her fuss-free look for the event she was heading to.

We thought Sara's look was easy, and made for the perfect outfit for every lazy girl who doesn't want to go all out with her look but instead keep it simple and stylish. We love how her skin naturally glows too, with barely any makeup required to cover up!

What are your thoughts on Sara Ali Khan's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :pinkvilla

Read More