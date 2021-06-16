Sara Ali Khan loves to dress up in artsy prints and and here’s the evidence

Take inspiration from Sara Ali Khan and welcome earthy prints into your wardrobe this monsoon season.

Apart from her genetically fabulous acting skills, Sara Ali Khan is known and applauded for her peculiar yet impeccable sense in fashion that only she can rock. She only dresses up in outfits that make her the centre of attention, ensuring that all eyes are on her when she steps in a room. She is often seen dressed in sprightly colours and prints. Her outfits resonate with her bubbly and joyful personality and vibe. Her most favourite way to dress up is in playful and eye-catching prints. She usually goes for a vivid colour palette that sets her apart from the crowd. Here, we have 5 of her most quirky and artistically printed outfits that she pulled off with utmost confidence.

Sara took the quirkiness up a notch and added a dash of class to it as she stepped out in a printed mini dress by Shivan and Narresh. The mini dress was adorned in two different types of colourful prints that were separated by a floral belt that cinched at her waist. The top half featured a halter neckline that showed off her back. Sara completed the look by opting for black heels with an embellished ankle strap and she ditched the accessories.

If you are looking for the perfect printed lehenga for your friend’s mehendi, then let Sara Ali Khan show you how it's done. Sara looked radiant as she adorned a handwoven silk outfit by Mayyur Girotra. The number featured a high-waisted lehenga decked in multi-coloured zigzag lines and a blue patola border. The lehenga was paired with a handwoven patola choli. The Pataudi princess further layered a long red patola jacket with a contrasting blue border. Since the outfit was already so embellished, she ditched the accessories.

Count on Sara Ali Khan to even make lounge wear look aesthetically pleasing and classy. The Coolie No.1 actress was seen dressed in a satin pajama suit by H&M. The pajama suit made for the perfect combination of classy and comfortable. It featured a pair of flared pants that were adorned in colourful abstract prints throughout and were styled with a matching shirt that was tied up in the front to add a touch of glam. She accessorised the look with chunky rings and pink pointy pumps.

Sara Ali Khan proved that you can never be too loud if you carry yourself well with this customised unicorn dreams rainbow dress by Pink Porcupines. The strapless off-shoulder dress was decked in artsy and quirky prints that certainly set the actress apart in a crowd. She added a much-needed finishing touch to the outfit with neon ombre pumps and an evil eye ring.

Sara Ali Khan managed to bring in the funky print trend to vacay looks! She was seen donning an earthy printed co-ord set on her recent Maldives trip. The set features a printed spaghetti crop top and a matching long skirt that bore a long slit on the side, adding a sultry effect to it. This attractive outfit made for glamorous beachwear.

Which printed outfit by Sara Ali Khan is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Kiara Advani is a fan of all types of coord sets and we have proof

Share your comment ×