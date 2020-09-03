  1. Home
Sara Ali Khan loves experimenting and her latest ELECTRIC blue lips are proof; Yay or Nay?

Sara Ali Khan takes her love for quirk to a whole new level with an electric blue lipstick. Check it out
September 3, 2020
Sara Ali Khan loves experimenting with beauty and her latest ELECTRIC blue lips are proof; Yay or Nay?
Experimenting has always been a way for our leading ladies of Bollywood to step out of the box and create a statement. Be it Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rocking the purple lip at Cannes or Deepika Padukone trying out the most OTT ensembles and creating a statement. We've always seen celebs stepping out of their comfort zones and boy are they doing it well! 

Today we have another diva who is rather new in the industry but her OTT style and fashion sense is off the charts. The Pataudi Princess, Sara Ali Khan has already stolen our hearts with her offbeat quirky style and she's back at it again! This time she turned quite a lot of heads as she took to the beach in casual attire. The Kedarnath debutant made the most of her casual wardrobe in a pair of denim shorts and a graphic cropped tee that showed enough of her toned midriff. That's literally not it, what made heads turn was her choice of lipstick. The 25-year-old actress chose for an electric blue hue for her day out. Adding to her look was a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses that added another quirky touch. She surely knows how to grab attention and we are surprised. 

While celebs are often opting for a glowy no-makeup makeup look to show off their beachy tan, we thought that the electric blue lips were definitely a bold move. Did you like her choice of lipstick? Yay or nay? Let us know in the comments section below.

Anonymous 30 minutes ago

Speaking of blue, ask her why she fought to be with Sushant and ghosted him out of the blue. Why is she now out projecting insane happiness that absolutely no one is feeling, especially those who knew him. PV post this.

