Sara Ali Khan loves showing off her shoulders; Here’s proof!

Sara’s fashion repertoire is full of outfits that show off her shoulders and collar bones. We investigate.

We all have a part of our body that we think looks really good. Be it our back, legs, neck, waist; whatever it might be. Like we’ve been saying for a while, diving deep into the fashion archives has become more than a hobby (and a job) now. We are finding out things about celebrities and learning important fashion lessons from them for when we get out of these pajamas.

Finding fashion patterns energises us and today we found an interesting one with Sara Ali Khan. It is surprising that we hadn’t noticed this yet, but now that we look at it, SAK is definitely in love with her shoulders. It definitely is one of her best features. Strapless, off-shoulders and halters; you name it and she’s worn it, a lot.

So if you love your shoulders, here are 3 types of outfits you should be wearing like Sara Ali Khan.

Off-shoulders

Bold and feminine, this silhouette seldom looks bad on anyone. It is like jumping into the deep end but with a floaty. You have the security of the sleeves but are baring the clavicle and your shoulder just about enough. Off-shoulders are ideal for a day out or date night. Sara wore an off-shoulder ruffled polka dot crop top with hot shorts (that was a mouthful!). She also wore a straight-cut mini dress with OTT off-shoulder sleeves in bold prints. And of course, quintessential nude body con was a part of the collection as well.

The halter

High neck or low, the halter draws all of the attention to your decolletage, shoulder and neck area. Sara wore an ornate halter dress with a deep v-neck by Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika. She also wore a fun and heavily printed halter dress and a pristine white halter bodysuit. We loved how distinct the 3 looks are.

Strapless

Finally, the all or nothing silhouette. It is such a bold statement-making piece. Yes, we know the risks involved but we do have a simple tip to keep things in place - double-sided tape or fashion tape. Stick the tape right below your armpit (as it is flat and seldom moves) and stick the dress to the tape. You’re good and can dance the night away if you wish to. Sara wore a strapless ruffled top with hot shorts, bringing all the attention to her neck with a bun. She also wore the silhouette in a peplum dress and a straight mini dress too.

Who else do you think has amazing shoulders?

