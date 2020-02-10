Sara Ali Khan made a quirky statement in a backless dress by Shivan and Narresh; Yay or Nay?

Sara Ali Khan promoted her new movie, Love Aaj Kal in a quirky, backless mini dress by Shivan and Narresh. Check it out

The Pataudi princess, Sara Ali Khan is definitely making sure to make a mark in Bollywood and her recent choice of films is doing just that. The actress who will now be seen in Imitiaz Ali directorial, Love Aaj Kal, is promoting the movie across cities. While doing so, the young actress is making sure all eyes are on her as she keeps choosing some of the most colourful and quirky ensembles. From trendy silhouettes to bright prints, the actress has done it all.

Yesterday, Ms Khan added another look to her list as she opted to keep it quirky yet again as she wore a printed mini. For the day out, she chose to show off her long toned legs in a printed mini dress by Shivan & Narresh. Her dress featured two different types of colourful prints that were separated by a floral belt which was cinching her waist. The top half of the dress bore a halter neckline that showed enough of her bareback. She styled it with a pair of black heels that bore an embellished ankle strap.

Adding to the colours on her dress, she opted for bold smokey eyes with hints of pink eyeshadow. The Simmba actress let her eyes do all the talking and kept the rest of her glam simple with a flawless base, blushed cheeks and neutral lips. Lastly, she pulled half of her wavy mane in a high ponytail that worked as another element in the look.

We thought that most of her promotional looks were very quirky and we were hoping for something different from the gorgeous diva this time. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

