Sara Ali Khan in a Madhurya saree showed us quirky prints are supremely fabulous; Yay or Nay?

A desi attire leaves a mark wherever you go. And, for actress Sara Ali Khan this is no new game. She often serves glorious reminders of how charming kurta suits to sarees can be whether you're off to the airport or for a movie screening. The Love Aaj Kal star stirred a cup of love in the hearts of many again as she wore a saree to a global event.

Sara loves all things white, but we saw a pretty pink one yesterday. For the 2021 Global Citizen Live show, Ami Patel styled the actress in a Madhurya saree that reflected her offbeat style with multi-coloured prints scattered all over. It was a pattern play that was coupled with typography and all the fun you probably wouldn’t have seen etched on most sarees. It was gorgeously and vibrantly pumped up with embroidered mirror-work and letters printed in Hindi. The Kedarnath actor’s loosely draped ensemble was teamed with a matching sleeveless pink blouse. This saree got another stunning tag added to it once it was wrapped up with accessories like pink and yellow bangles and silver jhumkas.

To further celebrate this ethnic look, her well-lit skin was glamourised with tightlined eyes, glossy pout, eyebrows enhanced with kohl, and a tiny blue bindi. Her wavy tresses too complemented this spellbinding look.

Is this look a YAY or NAY for you? Let us know in the comments below.

