Sara Ali Khan makes heads turn in a striped mini dress for Love Aaj Kal promotions; Yay or Nay?

The Pataudi princess, Sara Ali Khan has always been the one to create a buzz when it comes down to her work and there’s absolutely no denying that! Just yesterday, the diva announced a new movie, Atrangi Re! where she stars alongside Dhanush and . While the diva has been clearly aceing when it comes to her work front, she has also been making quite a lot of heads turn when it is about all things fashion. The Kedarnath actress has definitely proved her love for ethnic kurta sets and now she is also making sure to make most of her trendy wardrobe as she is out promoting the Imitiaz Ali directorial, Love Aaj Kal.

Yesterday, the 24-year-old diva made quite a lot of jaws drop as she took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of her new #OOTN. For the promotions of Love Aaj Kal, she made a trendy statement as she opted to keep it chic in a striped mini dress. The strapless dress featured a wrapped up bandage silhouette in white and red hues that definitely reminded us of Christmas. The dress further bore a sash-like detail along the sides that added an extra textural element.

Ms Khan definitely let her outfit do all the talking and kept her hair back in a centre-part. For her glam, she chose for soft smokey eyes, flawless base, blushed cheeks, filled in eyebrows and a neutral lip.

What are your thoughts about her look? Did you like it? Let us know in the comments section below.

