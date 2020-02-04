Sara Ali Khan makes a quirky and sporty statement for Love Aaj Kal promotions; Yay or Nay?

Sara Ali Khan keeps it quirky and sporty in an athleisure attire for Love Aaj Kal promotions. Check it out

The Pataudi princess, Sara Ali Khan has always made sure she is creating buzz when it comes down to her work and there’s absolutely and denying that! The 24-year-old who has worked in Kedarnath and Simmba has been making sure to focus on her work while she is currently out and about promoting her third movie, Love Aaj Kal. The Imitiaz Ali editorial is set to hit the screens on 14th February. While the actress is out promoting her movie, she is also making sure to look her best while doing so. From mini dresses to pantsuits, she has done it all.

Today, the actress stepped out alongside her co-star, Kartik Aaryan in sporty athleisure attire. For the day out, she chose to keep it quirky in a pair of colourful tie-dye jogger pants. She styled it with a white bodysuit with side cut-outs that showed enough of her toned mid-riff. Adding to the quirkiness, she styled her mane in centre-parted low braids that bore quirky colourful rubber bands.

Ms Khan then styled the look with a pair of equally colourful pointy pumps that added height to her already tall and lean frame. Loads of blue kohl, flawless base and brushed in eyebrows glammed up the look.

We are not very impressed by her look and think that there are too many elements competing for attention.

What are your thoughts about it? Do you like her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :VIRAL BHAYANI

