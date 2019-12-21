Sara Ali Khan makes a QUIRKY statement in Gauri & Nainika; Yay or Nay?

Sara Ali Khan makes sure all eyes are on her as she dons a colourful attire by Gauri & Nainika. Check it out

In just numbered days, Sara Ali Khan has managed to steal millions of hearts and there’s no denying that! The 24-year-old is clearly creating a lot of buzz in the industry as she makes sure to be on top of the game with big ones like Love Aaj Kal 2 and Coolie No. 1 lined up. While she is making sure to ace at her work front, the actress is also on a roll when it comes down to fashion. From her popular kurta sets to stunning red carpet attires, the Simmba actress is clearly making sure to put her best foot forward when it comes down to fashion.

Yesterday, it proved to be no different as the Kedarnath actress made sure all eyes were on her as she donned a colourful ensemble by Gauri & Nainika. The actress opted for a quirky printed dress that bore a halter neckline. The dress cinched at her waist and showed off her curves. It then opened up into a long gown with a high-low hem that showed enough of her long toned legs. The colourful number also bore a large ruffle at the hem that gave the flowy wonder a feminine touch.

While the dress was enough to steal the show, Ms Khan made sure to balance it out with a neutral-toned glam. Adding to it, she pulled wavy hair back in a high ponytail.

We are clearly a fan of her look, what are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Don’t forget to follow us on @pinkvillafashion

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Read More