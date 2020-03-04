Sara Ali Khan makes a quirky statement in a plunging neckline dress by Papa Don’t Preach; Yay or Nay?

Sara Ali Khan makes another quirky statement in a gorgeous embellished dress by Papa Don’t Preach. Check it out

The Kedarnath debutante, Sara Ali Khan has been making quite a lot of headlines ever since her first film and there’s absolutely no denying that! The actress who was seen in big ones like Simmba and Love Aaj Kal is now all set to star in David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1 alongside . While the actress has been definitely making a lot of buzz with her front, it is also her fashion sense that has caught everyone’s eye. From quirky ensembles to bold makeup, the diva is definitely stepping away from the usual fashion game to a more colourful one.

Today, it proved to be no different as Ms Khan made a stunning statement in a colourful ensemble by Papa Don’t Preach. For the day out, she chose to make a quirky statement as she opted for a flared dress. The dress featured a deep-V plunging neckline that later cinched at the waist and then transcended into a flowy wonder that cropped right above her knees. While the silhouette of the dress was very frock-like, it was the colourful embellishments that stole the show.

To let the dress be the centre of attention, the 24-year-old kept the rest of her look simple with brushed in waves and a neutral-toned glam. A pair of strappy heels completed her look.

