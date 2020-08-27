Sara Ali Khan makes quite a case for her casual wardrobe in two chic outfits: Yay or Nay?

Sara Ali Khan resumes work and is seen stepping out in not one but two casual outfits. Check it out

After self-quarantining for months, celebrities are finally bringing things back to normal. While resuming work still sounds dreadful, they are definitely being cautious! The Pataudi Princess, Sara Ali Khan is amongst the first one to resume work and boy does she look ready! Just yesterday, she shared a picture of a camera and called it 'her first love' and just minutes after that, she was spotted at Mehboob Studios looking her best in two different attires!

Casual and laid back styles have always been her favourite and she proved the same. First up, she stepped out in a stepped in a polka-dotted mini dress that featured a wrap silhouette. The red dress cinched her waist and later flared into an A-line mini that showed off her long toned legs. Adding to her look was a headband that added a bit of colour to the look while she covered a face with a floral mask.

She moved towards the van and then stepped out in another outfit. This time around Ms Khan wore a pair of black shorts with ribbed hem and paired it with a simple white cropped tee. She added a touch of grunge to the look with a pair of black stockings. She was then seen putting on a red jacket which would eventually complete the look.

Credits :viral bhayani

