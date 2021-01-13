Sara Ali Khan makes sure to steal all the attention as she steps out in a colour blocked ensemble; Yay or Nay?

Sara Ali Khan proves that she knows her colours right as she picks out a bright colour-blocked outfit. Check it out

Sara Ali Khan is often pulling off quirky outfits and the past has been enough proof of it. While she loves her classics, you’ll still see her going off to the extremes and choosing colours and prints that scream OTT. Just a few days ago we spotted her at the airport in a white salwar suit but today, it looks like she has revamped her style to a whole another level.

The paparazzi cameras spotted her in the city and can we blame them? With a colour-blocked outfit with bright colours like that, it’s hard to miss her. Now, coming to the outfit, she chose a neon green skirt that fit her like a glove. It then bore a short ruffled hem that showed enough of her long toned legs. Ms Pataudi then styled the bright skirt with a blue bralette that put her toned midriff on display. Adding to it, she colour-blocked another piece of clothing yet again as she layered the bralette with a pink cropped blazer jacket.

Adding colour to the outfit were here nails that were manicured to match her blue bralette. She then added height to her look by picking up a pair of strappy neon heels. Ms Khan let her outfit do the talking and balanced out her look with neutral makeup. A flawless base, brushed in eyebrows and little definition around the eyes and nude lips made for a stunning glam. She completed the look by letting her textured mane down in soft waves.

Pulling off a plethora of colours together is a difficult task and Sara definitely manages to do it right! What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

