Sara Ali Khan to Malaika Arora: THESE looks from the day gone by can’t be overlooked

The pressure of being papped and also being up to the mark when it comes to fashion must be cumbersome. But our beloved Bollywood ladies manage to pull it off effortlessly somehow. Last day was pure gold with respect to fashion. From conscious fashion decisions to sequin drenched power tuxedos, it was a field day for us! So we took the kind liberty of curating a list of all the best dressed celebs from the day gone by. Thank us later!

Sara Ali Khan

The actress is currently on a roll as she is opting for quite a few stunning outfits to promote her movie Love Aaj Kal. Yesterday she served us with two looks and bowled us over. For the first look, Sara slipped in polka print separates by designer Dhruv Kapoor. The look featured a pair of polka print shorts with a long blazer of the same print. The blazer’s bodice and sleeves were embellished with multi-coloured sequins. The blazer also featured a notched lapel detailing and a slim black waist belt. She completed her look with a pair of neon green and black ombre pumps. For her glam, she kept it simple and let her hair fall down in effortless waves.

For her second look, Sara Ali Khan took the conscious road down the hill. She opted for a white and red stripe dress which was worn by her previously for a promotional event. The off-shoulder dress which appeared to be like a sash wrapped around the diva, finished a few inches above her knees. She topped off her look with a pair of metallic red heels.

The 46-year-old stunner looked debonair in a tuxedo drenched in purple sequins by Amit Aggarwal. She pulled on a pair of straight fit trousers and paired it with a sequin filled blazer. The blazer featured two flap pockets on both sides and a peak lapel detailing. Topping off her look with a sleek straight hairdo, Malaika wore glittery eye makeup and a nude lip hue. Malaika also opted for a pair of diamond dainty earrings. An ideal look to be party ready!

The diva who is a devout yoga practitioner and healthy food junkie, no wonder still hasn’t lost her ultra-fit body. Shilpa Shetty opted for a neon orange body hugging number finished a few inches above her knees. The shimmery number had a cut out waist and knot detailing baring her toned midriff. The full sleeved dress was ruched at the side seam from the waist down. She topped off her look with a pair of black and neon green strappy heels. For her glam, she opted for minimal makeup, filled in brows and tousled waves.

Our beloved Bollywood divas served us with some truly stunning looks this week. Which diva is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

