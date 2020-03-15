Sara Ali Khan to Malaika Arora: THESE looks from yesterday are worth a glimpse

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/fashion_update_15th_march_2020_0.jpg?itok=DB5OIMsz

From trendy tracksuits to desi airport looks, here are all the looks from yesterday you cannot miss. Check it out

It’s 2020 and now airports have turned into runways - courtesy of our very own B-Town celebs. They are always making sure to put their best foot forward when it comes to fashion and there’s absolutely no denying that! While that is the case, yesterday it proved to be no different as Bollywood beauties like Sara Ali Khan and made the most of their airport look in outfits that were enough to steal the show.

Check out all the looks from the day gone by:

Sara Ali Khan

The Love Aaj Kal actress stepped out in not one but two bright coloured tracksuits by Puma. first up, she chose for Fuschia pink number that she styled with a white tee underneath. A pair of flip flops and nerdy glasses completed her casual look.

Next, she chose to make a statement in the very trendy - purple number with bright pink and orange accents creating a contrast. She styled it up with a white tank underneath while a pair of matching sneakers added a sporty touch. Then the actress made sure to keep herself from all the germs and viruses and chose for a white mask to cover most of her face.

Kangana Ranaut

Being the kind of the airport look slayer that she is, Ranaut made a desi statement as she chose for a dusty white kurta set and draped a matching dupatta over it. While her ensemble was a simple and effortless one, she stole the show with a pair of large vintage glasses and a Christian Dior tote bag literally worth Rs 2 lakhs!

Lastly, we have Malaika Arora who managed to make a statement in her most effortless party ensemble. For the night, she chose for a pair of high-waisted leggings by Alexander Wang and paired it up with a bustier by Christian Dior. A black jacket rested over her shoulders while a pair of close-toed heels completed her look.

Whose look from the day gone by is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

