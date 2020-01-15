Sara Ali Khan in Manish Arora and Bambah is the perfect outfit for your next movie date: Yay or Nay?

Sara Ali Khan’s stunning look from yesterday will leave you with ample inspiration for your next casual outing. Check it out!

There is no denying that a good pair of salwar kameez is Sara Ali Khan’s go to vibe. She has been papped quite a few times out and about the city being her peppy self in a simple suit. Although we love it when the star sticks to her natural persona but seeing her decked up in a quirky, out-of-the-box ensemble is our guilty pleasure. From a playful polka dress to an eccentric gown by Gauri and Nainika, Sara Ali Khan keeps on getting better and better at her fashion game. The diva stepped out again in a mesmerising outfit and we couldn’t love it more.

The stunning actress quite rarely steps out of her fashion security blanket, a salwar kameez. But when she does, she makes all the jaws drop! The Kedarnath star for a recent outing opted for a ruffled polka off-shoulder top by Bambah. She paired her cropped top which highlighted her toned belly with a pair of embellished denim shorts by Manish Arora. Sara completed her playful look with a pair of stilettos. She kept her voluminous locks wavy and her glam neutral with filled in brows. Sara Ali Khan’s look is literally every millennial girl’s dream and can be easily incorporated in your closets. We highly recommend this look for your next casual outing with your girlfriends!

We loved the fact that Sara put a different spin on casual fashion by pairing her ruffled top with a pair of embellished denim. She definitely made sure that when it comes to street style, she is the one to watch. What do you think about Sara Ali Khan’s playful look? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More