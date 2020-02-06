Sara Ali Khan in a Manish Malhotra sharara suit will make your heart skip a beat: Yay or Nay?

Sara Ali Khan decks up in a white sharara suit by Manish Malhotra to promote her movie Love Aaj Kal. Take a look!

Sara Ali Khan climbed the stairs to success with her first release Kedarnath. With that she skyrocketed as an actress as well as a fashionista. The starlet's fashion game remains unprecedented. From a white salwar kameez to a unicorn inspired athleisure outfit, Sara Ali Khan is one of her kind and there is no second guessing that. People firmly believe that fashion is just a creative medium to portray your persona without having to say a word. And the Love Aaj Kal actress does justice to that assertion. There is no denying that Sara remains untamed when it comes to pulling off a desi ensemble and with this look she bowls us over yet again.

Sara Ali Khan opted for a stunning peach white ensemble by Manish Malhotra. The outfit consisted of sharara pants with a pink and green border and tiny white butti all over it. She slipped on a sleeveless peach white salwar which was intricately embroidered with a white thread. The look also featured a sheer peach white dupatta which had white foliage embroidery all over it and a pink and green border. For her glam look, Sara wore minimal makeup, filled in her brows and wore a pink lip tint. She pulled back her hair tendrils and let her wavy hair down effortlessly. She also opted for a pile of pink bangles and a pair of pearl and diamond encrusted jhumkas.

This look was definitely a yay for us! What do you think about Sara Ali Khan in a desi ensemble by Manish Malhotra? Comment below and let us know.

