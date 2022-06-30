Sara Ali Khan in Manish Malhotra's sequin saree and an edgy blouse nailed a sheer desi glam look; Yay or Nay?

Here, meet a saree, ever-comforting and complementing. You just need to master the trick to strut around with and then you're good to look fly. The best saree isn't difficult to find because everything out there is just too beautifully designed. Sarees as we all know evoke a vibe of elegance peppered with royalty. It's 2022 and if an update could be rightfully used to look modish, this sheer proof as put out by Sara Ali Khan can be your new unconventionally edgy pick for the season.

Rain, rain, don't you want to go away? We're not moving an inch from going unapologetically glamorous. Allow us to blatantly lie to us that it's too early to bid adieu to vibrant colours. Since the absolute best time to dress up never expires, use this as a reason to put this Manish Malhotra creation on your next-to-purchase list right now. The Atrangi Re actress donned a striking sheer saree from the designer's Diffuse collection with geometric prints and multi-coloured sequins scattered with much excellence and charm.

The 26-year-old's look had everything bold, offbeat, and bright. But, we agree there's one thing that has our heart. It's the ruched sleeveless tulle blouse with a high neck that bloomed to perfection. From round to scooped and plunging necklines, we're ready to take a break from those that get preferences time and again. Her ethnic look was concluded with accessories such as embellished circular earrings. Sara's hair was tied into a low ponytail and tendrils too were included. For her makeup, the memo read dewy skin, pink glossy pout, and metallic shimmer eyeshadow.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 3 of Ananya Panday's looks in white corset tops that make us want to revisit spiffy summer days