Sara Ali Khan matched her VERY expensive Burberry bag with her desi outfit and we're in awe

The actress stepped out yesterday in her signature style - a simple kurta. She matched it with a Burberry handbag that costs a whopping amount.

If there is one thing Sara Ali Khan shares with her father , it is their mutual love for kurtas and ethnic wear. The actress has often spoken about her love for the simple white kurta and how it can be paired seamlessly with anything else. Sara has sported the ethnic outfit everywhere - from airports to the red carpet and even the gym!

Taking a break from white, the actress stepped out yesterday to run some errands. For this, she opted for her favourite outfit - the simple ethnic kurta but in a pastel pink shade. The simple ethnic cotton number bore pleats along the front side and flared out from waist-down. She went with printed pants with a pink base to match her outfit and completed her look with an essential - a mask!

What went unnoticed by many though, was her matching bag, bangles and juttis. While her outfit was simple, Sara went with a luxury designer handbag from Burberry to complete this look! The Dusty Pink Burberry medium tote bag that came with a gold buckle and an iconic Burberry printed strap costs around 1,249 USD or 94,380 INR. The bag which is currently out of stock, matched with Sara's head-to-toe monotone look well with the Burberry strap standing out and making quite a statement.

Her brunette locks hung loosely around her face, framing it well to complete her look.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

