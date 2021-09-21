Sara Ali Khan mesmerises in blue hues with her outfits for every occasion

We can't stop obsessing over Sara Ali Khan, who not only made us her fan by her movies but with her style as well. She has a unique quirkiness in her nature which reflects in her fashion too. From basics to the ballroom, the actress surely knows her way. Whether it be a plain white salwar suit or a sequinned gown, she is worth adoring in every outfit.

Like her cool and chill attitude, Sara brings that in her looks with her blue outfits. We have seen so many of her outfits in blue clothes, and let us take a look at them.

The Pataudi Princess pulled off a denim-on-denim co-ord look in style. The sky blue sleeveless crop top had a white band at the bottom with white embroidered detailing on the front. The knee-length skirt had ruffles to one side and embroidered design on the front. Matching to her outfit, she paired white pumps and a silver bracelet with a blue coloured stone. Her side-parted wavy hair with white beaded hair pins on each side made her look more charming.

Sara, being the queen of salwar suits, has one in blue as well. For festive celebration at home, the actress donned a blue kurta, skirt and a matching dupatta. The suit featured heavy Lakhnavi Chikanakari work on the full-sleeved kurta, skirt and dupatta as well. With the elegant outfit, she wore her embroidered white juttis and added a blue bag with a quirky print and leather strap. Her Indian look was complete with her sleek hair and a black bindi.

The Kedarnath actress gave Disney vibes in her next outfit. She surely looks like a princess in a mini sky blue dress featuring ruffles on the sleeves, skirt and long train. The dress was fit from the top and had a belt at the waist. Keeping the dress centre of attention, she opted for no jewellery. She wore silver peep toes with it and tied her hair back into a low ponytail.

Well, Sara is a fan of swimsuits, and you can find the most fun swimwear in her closet. The actress donned a blue, printed bodysuit with a cut separating the top and bottom at the front. The bra had a knot detailing at the centre. She kept her wavy hair open for the bright sunny day.

Do you love gowns? Sara Ali Khan does as she wore a pretty blue shimmer gown and pulled a monochrome look. The gown featured a single puffy sleeve, thigh-high slit, and a frill lace on the left side along with the slit. She wore blue pumps and kept her wavy hair pinned to the left.

Once again, Sara proved that she can't get over her blue outfits. She wore a sleeveless aqua blue mini dress for promotions. With it, she paired blue heels. The actress opted for centre parted loose waves.

Sara looked amazing in all her looks.

What do you think about it? Tell us in the comments down below.

