Sara Ali Khan nails her muse mode glam in a Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga at the FDCI India Couture Week 2022

Desi glamour just hits so differently and as we accept wedding invites with open arms, here's an easy and impactful way to freshen up your sartorial wisdom. Today most invitation cards are so straightforward that they bear a colour theme expected to be followed by wedding attendees. So, when one such read blue, here's how to spice up your ethnic look with a maximal aesthetic. Dropped recently: Designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock's 'Love Forever' collection which was showcased at the FDCI India Couture Week. Give it up for the beautiful Sara Ali Khan who owned the limelight as a showstopper.

The ramp was in its glorious mode with models dressed up to the nines in colourful ensembles. This collection spoke about art that belonged to the Renaissance period. Inspiration borrowed from Art Nouveau and a good blend of French architecture was a celebration of techniques, elements, and designs combined. To have successfully floored our hearts are the sheer, ruffle, feather to a stunning spread of crystal details.

The Atrangi Re actress kept her muse getup exquisitely royal and top-notch in a cobalt blue lehenga set which took her all-out shine game forward with a sleeveless cropped blouse that featured a risqué V-plunging neckline. This had a blend of silver and blue embellishments and tasseled beads attached to its hem.

Simple and regular dupatta days are now officially over. Drape it perfectly with a sheer dupatta which entailed a lustrous and tasseled border. This embellished fabric was wrapped around her arms and attached to the belt-like detail. Combined with a flared skirt that was ravishing as the cropped blouse and the offbeat styled dupatta, Sara's ethnic look was sealed off on a winning note. Her gelled hairdo was styled into textured waves and a monochrome pink makeup looked well put.

